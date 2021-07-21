Support Local Businesses
FORECAST: Hazy, sunny, warm day ahead

By Tawana Andrew
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 9:35 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • Rain chances remain low with the best chance on Sunday
  • The weekend features more heat; next week looks even hotter

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Wildfire smoke drifting overhead will keep our skies hazy today and help to limit highs to the upper 80s. Tonight will be less muggy and warm thanks to the cold front passing through the region.

Expect lows in the mid to upper 60s by Thursday morning.

Tomorrow will be less humid but still warm, with highs in the 80s. Skies will remain hazy across the area. The haze continues to be in the forecast Thursday night as temperatures fall into the 60s.

While there is an isolated rain chance on Friday and Saturday, rain chances really increase on Sunday as a cold front drifts towards and through WAVE Country.

WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

