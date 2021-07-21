Support Local Businesses
FORECAST: Hazy and very warm day ahead

By Brian Goode
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 9:35 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • Rain chances remain low with the best chance kicking in toward Sunday
  • While it will heat up toward the weekend, next week does look hotter

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Hazy skies are still in place thanks to the wildfire smoke in the area. The haze will likely keep most areas in the 80s for highs. There will be a slight increase in moisture west of I-65 so a brief shower may develop in that area.

Wednesday night will be a notch less muggy and warm thanks to the cold front nearby. Expect lows in the mid to upper 60s by Thursday morning.

Thursday will feature a very slight decrease in heat and humidity compared to previous days, but we’ll still have enough moisture in the air to keep a very small pop-up storm chance. Highs will be just shy of 90 during the day.

A few clouds from time to time Thursday night with lows near 70°.

