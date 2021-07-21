FORECAST: Hazy and very warm day ahead

WEATHER HEADLINES

Rain chances remain low with the best chance kicking in toward Sunday

While it will heat up toward the weekend, next week does look hotter

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Hazy skies are still in place thanks to the wildfire smoke in the area. The haze will likely keep most areas in the 80s for highs. There will be a slight increase in moisture west of I-65 so a brief shower may develop in that area.

Wednesday night will be a notch less muggy and warm thanks to the cold front nearby. Expect lows in the mid to upper 60s by Thursday morning.

Thursday will feature a very slight decrease in heat and humidity compared to previous days, but we’ll still have enough moisture in the air to keep a very small pop-up storm chance. Highs will be just shy of 90 during the day.

A few clouds from time to time Thursday night with lows near 70°.

