FORECAST: Heating up with only minor rain chances

By Kevin Harned
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 9:35 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • Hazy skies give pinkish sunrise
  • More 90s than not in the Earliest Alert Forecast
  • Rain chances stay low; highest chance at 40% Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A little haze will continue to drift across the region overnight courtesy of the smoke from the western wildfires.

A pinkish hue may be noted around sunrise with temperatures close to 70 degrees as we wake up Wednesday morning. Despite a cold front moving closer to the area Wednesday afternoon we’ll maintain a very low chance of rain. The lack of deep moisture in the atmosphere ahead of this front will keep the storm chance at 10%. Highs will be near 90 on Wednesday.

Wednesday night will be a notch less muggy and warm thanks to the cold front nearby.

Expect lows in the mid to upper 60s by Thursday morning. Thursday will feature a very slight decrease in heat and humidity compared to previous days, but we’ll still have enough moisture in the air to keep a very small pop-up storm chance. Highs will be just shy of 90 during the day.

You can expect humidity levels to increase toward the end of the week, too. Highs will be at or above 90 degrees for most days in the 10 Day Earliest Alert. Rain chances look slim with minor chances through this period. The best chance appears to be Sunday.

WAVE 3 News Now

