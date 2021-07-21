LMPD chief says demoted officer’s language while training recruits ‘was not acceptable’

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police Department Chief Erika Shields addressed the demotion of former Major Aubrey Gregory during Tuesday night’s Metro Council meeting.

Gregory was the commander of the LMPD’s Training Unit but was demoted in May after Shields became aware that he might have used offensive, derogatory language during a training. Shields said Gregory’s reportedly used offensive language as he tried to describe scenarios recruits could encounter on the job.

“While this may have not been intentionally harmfully directed at an individual, it was not acceptable for someone who was going to be on my command staff,” Shields told members of the Metro Council. “We simply have to exercise more prudent judgement than this if we’re going to move this department forward.”

As Shields was telling Gregory of his demotion, she said he informed her of his plans to retire in August.

The chief added that Gregory’s demotion had nothing to do with the work he had done while he served in the Marines or with the police department. He was one of the two officers shot the day it was announced Brett Hankison would be the only officer charged in the raid at Breonna Taylor’s apartment.

