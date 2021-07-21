Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Louisville woman participates in Pfizer and BioNTech’s booster shot trial

When Pfizer and BioNTech was the first pharmaceutical company to receive emergency use...
When Pfizer and BioNTech was the first pharmaceutical company to receive emergency use authorization for its COVID vaccine, a Louisville woman was one of the first people to receive it during Pfizer’s clinical trial three months earlier.(Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Elizabeth Pace
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As the U.S. faces a new virus that is twice as contagious as it was last summer, the Delta COVID-19 variant, many are asking how they can better protection themselves against infection.

For months, top health experts claim a coronavirus vaccine would be the best suit of armor against the virus. Pfizer and BioNTech was the first pharmaceutical company to receive emergency use authorization for its COVID vaccine from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in December 2020. Susan Anderson, of Louisville, was one of the first people to receive it during Pfizer’s clinical trial in September.

“Every week I go on to an app that I downloaded on my phone,” Anderson said. “I answer the questions. It’s just whether you’ve had any of these symptoms I hit ‘yes’ or ‘no’. Mine’s always been no.”

Anderson was encouraged to resume a normal life while tracking her health each week. So far, she said she has never been diagnosed with COVID.

As more Americans received the shot, COVID cases and deaths decreased across the country. Find more vaccine tracking information through the CDC by clicking here.

But what happens when a vaccine begins to wear off, like other vaccines have in the past. For example, physicians encourage the flu shot once a year. Now with the Delta variant causing rapid infections, health experts question if a third vaccine would increase protection.

Pfizer and BioNTech began another clinical trial to study a booster shot. The study will include participants in its initial trial, including Anderson.

“It’ll be treated just like the last study,” Anderson said. “If you have the placebo, once it goes public they open all of those files and you will be the first ones in to get that booster.”

Monday, Anderson had her blood drawn at the Kentucky Pediatric Adult Research Center in Bardstown, Ky. A blood sample will allow research to examine how well the vaccine is working against the virus. Anderson will also be asked to track her health once a week like the previous trial. She is scheduled for another blood test in January.

In the initial data released from Pfizer and BioNTech’s booster shot trial, it found a third dose delivered about six months after the second shot showed neutralization titers that are five to 10 times higher than he initial vaccination.

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to court records in Clark County, Indiana, a child told investigators that she was...
Louisville man accused of raping underage girl in Southern Indiana
The bus driver who dragged a student whose backpack got stuck in the door couldn't see a...
Child’s mother testifies in JCPS bus-dragging trial
Freeman Lake is in Elizabethtown in Hardin County, Kentucky
Missing Kayaker: Search on Freeman Lake in Elizabethtown resumes Wednesday
A railroad train derailed on Tuesday evening in Colesburg.
Train derails in Hardin County; several cars fall into creek
A Colorado mother says she lost her daughter after she tested positive for the Delta variant.
Teen dies after testing positive for COVID Delta variant

Latest News

Governor Murphy, University Hospital President and CEO Dr. Shereef Elnahal, Department of...
‘Breakthrough’ COVID cases after vaccination becoming more common
Rand Paul has accused Dr. Anthony Fauci of lying in their latest back-and-forth about the...
Rand Paul says he’ll ask DOJ for ‘criminal referral’ after accusing Fauci of lying
COVID-19 cases are rising across the commonwealth and the country.
COVID-19 hospitalizations going up in Kentucky; majority are unvaccinated
At least nine states have enacted legistation that prohibits school districts from requiring...
COVID-19: Divide deepens over masking kids in school