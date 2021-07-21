Mayor partners with Louisville breweries for downtown clean-up event

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mayor Greg Fischer joined officials from Brightside and Louisville Downtown Partnership to launch a new downtown cleaning event called Sweep & Sip.

On the first Sunday in August, October and November, along with the second Sunday in September, volunteers will be given gear to begin cleaning designated areas of the city.

“Its work is about bringing downtown back beyond what it was before and making downtown better,” Fischer said. “They’re committed to ushering in a new era of downtown that is vibrant it’s clean it’s safe it’s equitable and inclusive.”

After the work is done, volunteers will get a voucher that they can use at any participating brewery to receive crafted specials.

Get more information about future Sweep & Sip by clicking here.

