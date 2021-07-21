Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Mayor partners with Louisville breweries for downtown clean-up event

Mayor Greg Fischer has announced a new partnership with Louisville breweries to clean-up the...
Mayor Greg Fischer has announced a new partnership with Louisville breweries to clean-up the Downtown Louisville area.(Source: Doug Druschke, WAVE 3 News)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mayor Greg Fischer joined officials from Brightside and Louisville Downtown Partnership to launch a new downtown cleaning event called Sweep & Sip.

On the first Sunday in August, October and November, along with the second Sunday in September, volunteers will be given gear to begin cleaning designated areas of the city.

“Its work is about bringing downtown back beyond what it was before and making downtown better,” Fischer said. “They’re committed to ushering in a new era of downtown that is vibrant it’s clean it’s safe it’s equitable and inclusive.”

After the work is done, volunteers will get a voucher that they can use at any participating brewery to receive crafted specials.

Get more information about future Sweep & Sip by clicking here.

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to court records in Clark County, Indiana, a child told investigators that she was...
Louisville man accused of raping underage girl in Southern Indiana
The bus driver who dragged a student whose backpack got stuck in the door couldn't see a...
Child’s mother testifies in JCPS bus-dragging trial
Freeman Lake is in Elizabethtown in Hardin County, Kentucky
Missing Kayaker: Search on Freeman Lake in Elizabethtown resumes Wednesday
A railroad train derailed on Tuesday evening in Colesburg.
Train derails in Hardin County; several cars fall into creek
A Colorado mother says she lost her daughter after she tested positive for the Delta variant.
Teen dies after testing positive for COVID Delta variant

Latest News

Kevon Lawless
Accused killer of 3-year-old child is back in jail from home incarceration
When Pfizer and BioNTech was the first pharmaceutical company to receive emergency use...
Louisville woman participates in Pfizer and BioNTech’s booster shot trial
LMPD Officer Aubrey Gregory (left) was the commander of the LMPD's Training Unit but was...
LMPD chief says demoted officer’s language while training recruits ‘was not acceptable’
The bus driver who dragged a student whose backpack got stuck in the door couldn't see a...
Settlement reached in JCPS bus-dragging trial