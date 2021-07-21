Meijer extends teacher discount to more than school supplies

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Meijer is expanding its teacher discount to include hundreds of items this back-to-school season.

Teachers can get a 15% discount on school supplies, office furniture, kids’ clothing, desk organization tools, cleaning supplies and more.

“Teachers proved to be heroes as they adapted lesson plans and extended the classroom into their homes during the pandemic,” director of Back-to-School Merchandising for Meijer May Graceffa said. “The upcoming school year may require flexibility, so finding a way to further reduce stress on their pocketbooks as they consider their own homes and families for the first day of classes led us to expand the offerings covered by this year’s discount.”

Teachers can get their discount coupon by taking their school ID to the customer service desk.

