Missing Kayaker: Search on Freeman Lake in Elizabethtown resumes Wednesday

By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - The search for a missing kayaker on Freeman Lake in Elizabethtown will resume Wednesday morning.

Elizabethtown police spokesman Chris Denham said people on the bank at Freeman Lake Park saw the kayaker “in distress” at about 3:45 p.m. Tuesday. The search continued until 2 a.m. Wednesday.

Crews from several other area agencies have assisted Elizabethtown police officers in the search, including Kentucky Fish and Wildlife, Hardin County EMS, Campbellsville Fire, Elizabethtown Fire, and Louisville Metro Police.

Denham said the kayaker is a man but has not released his identity. The kayak itself was found Tuesday night.

The lake has been closed to allow for the search.

