Police: Man charged after leaving animal in hot car

Officials urge caution as temperatures are forecast to climb
By WYMT News Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 9:22 AM EDT
MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WYMT) - A Northeast Tennessee man is facing charges after police say he left a dog in a hot car.

Middlesboro Police officers were called to Walmart Tuesday afternoon when a bystander noticed the animal by itself in the parking lot.

According to a citation, police say Paul Williams from Bristol left the dog in the car while he went inside to shop.

Police said the temperature was 89 degrees at the time. The citation states the windows in the car were “completely rolled up” and the car was not running.

Williams is charged with animal cruelty and is scheduled to appear in court in August.

