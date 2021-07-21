Support Local Businesses
Biden tours electricians training facility on Cincy stop, says unions ‘built middle class’

President Biden tours a union-backed electricians training facility on Cincinnati's West Side.
President Biden tours a union-backed electricians training facility on Cincinnati's West Side.(Sharon Coolidge/The Enquirer)
By Jared Goffinet and Brian Planalp
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 12:35 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - President Joe Biden has arrived in the Tri-State ahead of the CNN Town Hall meeting at Mount Saint Joseph University in Delhi Township on Wednesday.

This is the president’s first visit to the Tri-State since he took office.

President Biden landed at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport on Air Force One around 4:10 p.m. and was greeted by Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and his family.

Biden then headed to an electricians training facility in the 5400 block of Glenway Avenue to speak.

The facility was once a Circuit City and is now backed by IBEW Local 212. Currently, it trains people how to do commercial and residential industrial work, a sector with workers in high demand, according to our media partners at the Enquirer.

Biden said “unions are the best” when it comes to training, saying they “built the middle class.”

The president said that without electricians the country would “come to a halt.”

As he left he took one shouted question on whether he will get an infrastructure deal and he said “yes we will.”

The next event on President’s Biden schedule is the 8 p.m. town hall at Mount Saint Joseph University which has not been without some controversy.

Right to Life of Greater Cincinnati says it is “unacceptable” for the university to host a town hall meeting with Biden because he “is not a Catholic in good standing until he does all in his power to put an end to abortion.”

University officials say they are “humbled and honored” to host the president’s event.

“The University has always been and will continue to be a diverse and inclusive place where people from different races, ethnicities, social backgrounds, beliefs, and religions can come together to discuss and share their unique perspectives. We look forward to introducing the Mount to a nationally televised prime time audience,” read a statement from Mt. Saint Joseph University.

Mount Saint Joseph University criticized for hosting President Biden town hall

The town hall will focus on “issues facing the nation ranging from COVID-19 to the economy,” CNN reported last week.

It is by invitation only.

The president’s public schedule says he will leave from CVG at 10 p.m.

