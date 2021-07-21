Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Rare pink water bird lands in Michigan, delighting public

The roseate spoonbill, which typically lives in the Gulf Coast region, escaped from a zoo or is...
The roseate spoonbill, which typically lives in the Gulf Coast region, escaped from a zoo or is “very confused,” said Saline police, which placed traffic cones on a road to manage the flow of people who wanted to see it.(Source: Saline Police Department)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALINE, Mich. (AP) — Bird lovers with cameras and binoculars are traveling to a stream in southeastern Michigan to see a rare creature with pink feathers and a long bill.

The roseate spoonbill was found in Saline in the Koch Warner Drain, the first to be seen in Michigan, said Molly Keenan of Michigan Audubon.

The bird, which typically lives in the Gulf Coast region, escaped from a zoo or is “very confused,” said Saline police, which placed traffic cones on a road to manage the flow of people.

We have a special visitor in the pond across from the Michigan DNR Saline Fisheries Research Station at 8910...

Posted by Saline Police Department on Friday, July 16, 2021

“Sometimes they wander a bit too far,” said Benjamin Winger, bird curator at the University of Michigan Museum of Zoology.

Whatever the reason, word has spread about the bird. Sally Most and her husband traveled roughly 200 miles (322 kilometers) from Fairmount, Indiana.

“After a time, you see a lot of the same birds, and then you see something unusual. ... I took over 300 pictures of it last night,” Most told the Detroit Free Press. “We’re going home happy campers.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to court records in Clark County, Indiana, a child told investigators that she was...
Louisville man accused of raping underage girl in Southern Indiana
The bus driver who dragged a student whose backpack got stuck in the door couldn't see a...
Child’s mother testifies in JCPS bus-dragging trial
Freeman Lake is in Elizabethtown in Hardin County, Kentucky
Search for missing kayaker on Freeman Lake in Elizabethtown to resume Wednesday
A railroad train derailed on Tuesday evening in Colesburg.
Train derails in Hardin County; several cars fall into creek
A Colorado mother says she lost her daughter after she tested positive for the Delta variant.
Teen dies after testing positive for COVID Delta variant

Latest News

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is rejecting two Republicans tapped by House GOP Leader Kevin...
Pelosi bars Trump allies from Jan. 6 probe, GOP may boycott
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., heads to the chamber to begin the week as...
Infrastructure bill expected to fail first test vote
Former astronaut and Florida Senator Bill Nelson talks about his new role of serving as NASA...
NASA Administrator explores top space issues
Oysters may be the culprit in several foodborne illnesses in Washington state.
Pacific Northwest’s record heat may have contributed to spike in foodborne illnesses, health officials say
FILE - In this April 26, 2021 file photo, a nursing student administers the Moderna COVID-19...
Unvaccinated staff eyed in rising nursing home cases, deaths