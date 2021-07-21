Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Scottsburg high school counselor retires after 50 years

Dancie Colson began her career as a teacher in the early 1970s.
Dancie Colson began her career as a teacher in the early 1970s.(Dancie Colson)
By Elizabeth Pace
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 9:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTTSBURG, Ind. (WAVE) - A southern Indiana community is celebrating a high school counselor that has helped students in the classroom for half a century. Dancie Colson retired after 50 years in education.

After graduating from Western Kentucky University, Colson began her career as a teacher in the early 1970s. She continued that role in various states before settling down in Scottsburg, Indiana.

Colson said it’s bittersweet to leave, but she’s excited to spend more time with family.
Colson said it’s bittersweet to leave, but she’s excited to spend more time with family.(Dancie Colson)

In 1979, Colson was hired as a counselor at the local high school where she has been ever since. Some of her responsibilities included organizing various activities for students, as well as supervising standardized testing, such as SAT and ACT. For many years, Colson was also the sponsor of the student council.

Beyond her roles in the classroom, Colson’s coworkers describe her as an exceptional and caring person who touched many lives over the years.

Colson said it’s bittersweet to leave, but she’s excited to spend more time with family.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to court records in Clark County, Indiana, a child told investigators that she was...
Louisville man accused of raping underage girl in Southern Indiana
The bus driver who dragged a student whose backpack got stuck in the door couldn't see a...
Child’s mother testifies in JCPS bus-dragging trial
Freeman Lake is in Elizabethtown in Hardin County, Kentucky
Search for missing kayaker on Freeman Lake in Elizabethtown to resume Wednesday
A railroad train derailed on Tuesday evening in Colesburg.
Train derails in Hardin County; several cars fall into creek
A Colorado mother says she lost her daughter after she tested positive for the Delta variant.
Teen dies after testing positive for COVID Delta variant

Latest News

Teachers can get a 15% discount on items for their children and homes as well.
Meijer extends teacher discount to more than school supplies
David L. Nicholson
Circuit Court clerk joins race to be next Louisville mayor
Smoke from the wildfires out west is affecting air quality and causing hazy skies.
FORECAST: Hazy, sunny, warm day ahead
Here's your Wednesday forecast.
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Wednesday Midday, July 21, 2021