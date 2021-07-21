Scottsburg high school counselor retires after 50 years

SCOTTSBURG, Ind. (WAVE) - A southern Indiana community is celebrating a high school counselor that has helped students in the classroom for half a century. Dancie Colson retired after 50 years in education.

After graduating from Western Kentucky University, Colson began her career as a teacher in the early 1970s. She continued that role in various states before settling down in Scottsburg, Indiana.

In 1979, Colson was hired as a counselor at the local high school where she has been ever since. Some of her responsibilities included organizing various activities for students, as well as supervising standardized testing, such as SAT and ACT. For many years, Colson was also the sponsor of the student council.

Beyond her roles in the classroom, Colson’s coworkers describe her as an exceptional and caring person who touched many lives over the years.

Colson said it’s bittersweet to leave, but she’s excited to spend more time with family.

