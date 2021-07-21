Smoke from western wildfires brings thick haze to Kentucky skies

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As we’ve noticed over the last few days, hazy skies have increased across the Commonwealth.

It’s due to wildfire smoke traveling from parts of Canada and from western states.

You’ve likely heard the old adage about red “skies in the morning, sailors take warning,” but this week we don’t have to worry about a big storm coming, instead, our vibrant sunrises and sunsets are due to wildfire smoke.

As you can see from these satellite images, a veil of smoke has stretched all the way from the east coast of the United States to the west:

Have you noticed the thick haze? We're still getting some of the wildfire smoke moving into our region and you can see it perfectly on GOES-16 satellite imagery #KYwx pic.twitter.com/vEgMgUmr5Q — Adam Burniston (@AdamBurnistonWX) July 20, 2021

This smoke is from several fires not only in western parts of the US but western Canada as well.

According to the National Interagency Fire Center, there are a total of 83 large fire incidents burning across the nation that have burned nearly 1.3 million acres of land.

All of this wildfire smoke gets lifted high up in the atmosphere and then the jet stream carries it east and ends up into our region causing milky white skies as well as vibrant sunrises and sunsets.

Now, there is a downside to all of this as well, as smoke continues to spread across the U.S., it has been causing air quality issues that have been moderate to unhealthy and that can affect anyone with asthma or other sensitivity issues.

According to smoke model forecasts, this wildfire smoke is expected to stay around our region for the next few days.

