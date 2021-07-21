Stallings, Jr., fires 61 to get into the field for PGA Tour 3M Open

(WAVE) - Stephen Stallings, Jr., is getting used to Monday qualifiers. He’s taking advantage of his chances to make into the field for PGA Tour events.

On Monday, just hours after finishing up the fourth and final round of the Barbasol Championship in Nicholasville, Kentucky, Stallings was on the course in Blaine, Minnesota.

He fired a course record at Victory Links Golf Course to earn a spot in the field for this weeks 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities.

“It’s like you get in those little stretches sometimes and like this one just kept going on a little bit longer, you couldn’t believe it,” Stallings, Jr. said. “My putt on 16 for eagle, hung on the lip, didn’t drop and if that dropped I’m like I went from just trying to qualify to I’m like man, I might shoot 59.”

He made the turn at three under, but caught fire on the back nine.

“On the 11th hole I missed the green and I chipped it in, that got me to four and I was like okay, we might have something going today. Then the next hole I was long in two on a par 5 and I chipped that one in for eagle,” he said. “Then it just kept on going and it was like I couldn’t do anything wrong.”

Stallings has made the cut in four of six PGA Tour events this season and his confidence is building.

“Shooting the low scores is really good with my confidence,” he said. “I’m looking to go out there and compete. I mean I’m not trying to just make cuts anymore, like, the first couple of times I like, man I’d be really happy to make the cut. If I played well great, but now I’m like I feel like I belong out there and my game is just as good as anybody else’s out there, it’s just more about going and playing my game and executing and seeing what happens.”

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.