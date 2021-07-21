Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

UK football has it’s turn at SEC Media Days

UK football at SEC Media Days
UK football at SEC Media Days(UK Athletics)
By Kent Taylor
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 9:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WAVE) - UK got it’s chance at SEC Media Days on Tuesday in Hoover, Alabama.

Cats head coach Mark Stoops is second only to Alabama’s Nick Saban in tenure among the leagues head coaches. Stoops is starting his ninth season in Lexington.

“You don’t really think about it until you get here and start talking to everybody but I just want to go back to Kentucky, put my head down and continue to work so I make sure I’m here next year, but also really want to continue to grow this program,” Stoops said. “I said it when I got to Kentucky that we were gonna recruit, we were gonna develop. We were gonna compete and I wanted to take this program to national prominence and people laughed at me. We’re not there yet but we’re on our way.”

One of the big reason for optimism is the return of All-American offensive tackle Darian Kinnard. He passed up a chance at the NFL for one more season at UK.

“I felt with this team that we were going to have a great opportunity this year to do something special and on top of that for a personal reason to show that I’m not just a right tackle, I’m one of the best left tackles, so I came back to prove that,” Kinnard said.

Stoops figures to field plenty of questions about the Cats quarterback position. Terry Wilson is gone. Left to battle it out for QB1 are Joey Gatewood, Beau Allen and Penn State transfer Will Levis.

“Of course Will was not there in the spring, so he (Joey) and Beau Allen were battling for the starting position and Joey really had a good spring,” Stoops said. “Now you add Will to the mix and we have a lot to look at it. It’s good to have options.”

The Cats 2021 season opener is Saturday, September 4, hosting Louisiana Monroe at 12 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting was reported around 11:15 p.m. at Jamestown apartments, located in the 800 block...
Man killed in St. Matthews shooting identified
A Colorado mother says she lost her daughter after she tested positive for the Delta variant.
Teen dies after testing positive for COVID Delta variant
According to court records in Clark County, Indiana, a child told investigators that she was...
Louisville man accused of raping underage girl in Southern Indiana
Police looking for escaped inmate, 16-year-old Luke Craig
Police: Teen accused of killing mother, sister in custody after escaping Lexington jail
Governor Andy Beshear (photo)
Gov. Beshear provides new masking recommendations as Delta variant spreads in Ky.

Latest News

St. X and UK grad Stephen Stallings, Jr. shot a 61 in PGA Tour qualifier on Monday
Stallings, Jr., fires 61 to get into the field for PGA Tour 3M Open
UofL guard Jarrod West holds up softball trophy after 11-8 win
Team West holds off Team Williams 11-8 in UofL men’s basketball softball game
(Source: Raycom Media)
Lou City comes alive after halftime to defeat Atlanta
Karl Anthony-Towns and Jarrod Vanderbilt joke with D'Angelo Russell during his camp.
The Stars Come Out for D’Angelo Russell Basketball Camp