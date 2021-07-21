UK football has it’s turn at SEC Media Days

(WAVE) - UK got it’s chance at SEC Media Days on Tuesday in Hoover, Alabama.

Cats head coach Mark Stoops is second only to Alabama’s Nick Saban in tenure among the leagues head coaches. Stoops is starting his ninth season in Lexington.

“You don’t really think about it until you get here and start talking to everybody but I just want to go back to Kentucky, put my head down and continue to work so I make sure I’m here next year, but also really want to continue to grow this program,” Stoops said. “I said it when I got to Kentucky that we were gonna recruit, we were gonna develop. We were gonna compete and I wanted to take this program to national prominence and people laughed at me. We’re not there yet but we’re on our way.”

One of the big reason for optimism is the return of All-American offensive tackle Darian Kinnard. He passed up a chance at the NFL for one more season at UK.

“I felt with this team that we were going to have a great opportunity this year to do something special and on top of that for a personal reason to show that I’m not just a right tackle, I’m one of the best left tackles, so I came back to prove that,” Kinnard said.

Stoops figures to field plenty of questions about the Cats quarterback position. Terry Wilson is gone. Left to battle it out for QB1 are Joey Gatewood, Beau Allen and Penn State transfer Will Levis.

“Of course Will was not there in the spring, so he (Joey) and Beau Allen were battling for the starting position and Joey really had a good spring,” Stoops said. “Now you add Will to the mix and we have a lot to look at it. It’s good to have options.”

The Cats 2021 season opener is Saturday, September 4, hosting Louisiana Monroe at 12 p.m.

