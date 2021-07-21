Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

US life expectancy in 2020 saw biggest drop since WWII

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 5:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - U.S. life expectancy fell by a year and a half in 2020, the largest one-year decline since World War II. The decrease for both Black Americans and Hispanic Americans was even worse: three years.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released the calculations for 2020 early Wednesday.

The drop is due mainly to the COVID-19 pandemic, which health officials say is responsible for close to 74% of the overall life expectancy decline.

But killers other than COVID-19 played a role.

Drug overdoses pushed life expectancy down, and rising homicides were a small but significant reason for the decline for Black Americans.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to court records in Clark County, Indiana, a child told investigators that she was...
Louisville man accused of raping underage girl in Southern Indiana
The bus driver who dragged a student whose backpack got stuck in the door couldn't see a...
Child’s mother testifies in JCPS bus-dragging trial
Freeman Lake is in Elizabethtown in Hardin County, Kentucky
Search underway for missing kayaker on Freeman Lake in Elizabethtown
A Colorado mother says she lost her daughter after she tested positive for the Delta variant.
Teen dies after testing positive for COVID Delta variant
The shooting was reported around 11:15 p.m. at Jamestown apartments, located in the 800 block...
Man killed in St. Matthews shooting identified

Latest News

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., heads to the chamber to begin the week as...
GOP prepares to block vote on infrastructure bill with filibuster
At least nine states have enacted legistation that prohibits school districts from requiring...
COVID-19: Divide deepens over masking kids in school
Western wildfires will keep our skies hazy.
FORECAST: Hazy and very warm day ahead
Grab-N-Go Weather Update 7/21 3AM
Grab-N-Go Weather Update 7/21 3AM