Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Woman finds WWI veteran’s memorial flag, hopes to return it to family

By Randy Biery and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC/Gray News) - An Iowa woman made a surprising discovery while cleaning a home: A World War I veteran’s burial flag, KWQC reported.

“His name is Ed LaRose, he was born Aug. 23, 1889,” Korri Lacy said. “He died Dec. 23, 1982. He was a veteran of WWI ... I think that it would be neat to get it to the rightful family.”

Lacy said she was cleaning up an apartment when she found it.

“I knew it wasn’t the guy that lived there that moved out, so we did some Googling to find out who he was and where his family is at and get it to the right people,” she said.

She said she did a search of him on Google and found his date of birth and the day he died.

“I found out his name is Edward LaRose,” Lacy said. “He was born in 1889 in Wisconsin. He had four siblings, I found one brother buried in Rock Island Arsenal, a son buried in Knoxville, Illinois. He actually died in Eldridge, so I was looking up for any LaRoses out there, anyone I can find.”

Lacy said the veteran’s flag “deserves to be put with his people.”

“I have some veterans in my family, and I would love if someone found theirs if we were to lose one like that,” Lacy said. “It’s sad because he worked so hard for our country, somebody should’ve taken better care of them and I just want to get him in the right hands. I want to get it back to his family, so they can be proud of the man he became.”

Anyone with information about his family can contact KWQC, the information will be passed along to Lacy.

Copyright 2021 KWQC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to court records in Clark County, Indiana, a child told investigators that she was...
Louisville man accused of raping underage girl in Southern Indiana
The bus driver who dragged a student whose backpack got stuck in the door couldn't see a...
Child’s mother testifies in JCPS bus-dragging trial
Freeman Lake is in Elizabethtown in Hardin County, Kentucky
Missing Kayaker: Search on Freeman Lake in Elizabethtown resumes Wednesday
A railroad train derailed on Tuesday evening in Colesburg.
Train derails in Hardin County; several cars fall into creek
A Colorado mother says she lost her daughter after she tested positive for the Delta variant.
Teen dies after testing positive for COVID Delta variant

Latest News

LIVE: Biden 'Build Back Better' event
Dr. Jason Loos, a pathologist at Covenant Health, recently caught the delta variant, a much...
Unvaccinated doctor sends warning to others after catching delta variant
FILE - In this April 15, 2021 file photo, Andrew Bostad, center, talks with his mother, Brandi...
Federal judge blocks Arkansas transgender youth treatment ban
Some officials are calling for mask mandates in areas with high infection rates and low...
Officials call for mask mandates as COVID-19 cases rise