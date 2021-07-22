2 victims shot in Shawnee on Cecil Avenue

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two people were shot on the same block in west Louisville early Wednesday night. It happened around 8:45 p.m. in Shawnee on Cecil Avenue off West Market Street.

Officers found two of the shooting victims in the 200 block of Cecil Avenue, a Metrosafe spokesperson said. The extent of their injuries has yet to be revealed, but they were rushed to UofL Hospital for treatment.

Their ages and names were not released.

Updates to this story will be made as new information becomes available. Please contact the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD with any information that can help investigators.

