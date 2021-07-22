Support Local Businesses
Baptist Health to open new 24-hour facility in Southern Indiana

A $10 million project is aimed at bringing better healthcare to Southern Indiana.
By WAVE3.com Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 12:13 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - A $10 million project is aimed at bringing better healthcare to Southern Indiana.

Baptist Health teamed up with Intuitive Health to break ground on Southern Indiana’s first freestanding emergency room and urgent care facility.

The new building will be located at the Jefferson Ridge Development on 10th Street in Jeffersonville.

It will be a 24-hour facility when it opens next summer.

“Part of that mission is to really provide outstanding clinical quality care,” Baptist Health CEO Gerard Colman said. “This is just one more option for us to show how committed we are to Southern Indiana.”

