Camp teaches children about aviation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Some annual events in WAVE Country are back this year after take last year off because of the pandemic. One of those is the Louisville Regional Airport Authority’s 2021 Louisville Aviation Camp.

On the final day of the two-day camp at Bowman Field, 24 campers learned about the industry’s history and flight principles. But it wasn’t all book work. Campers also got to practice on a flight simulator and even co-pilot an aircraft.

Logan Barbour was one of the campers. Logan said he didn’t realize he would get to co-pilot a flight, but learned a lot while there.

“It was fun,” Logan said, “and you get to drive your own plane, and you learn about stuff that you didn’t know if you want to be a pilot.”

The camp is an annual event held in conjunction with the Aviation Museum of Kentucky. To learn more about them, click here.

