Doss High event prepares community for a normal school year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The return to school is just around the corner. Now schools are getting a start on a return to a more normal year.

Doss High School held their first ExDRAGONza, getting students ready to return. The event featured information booths on health along with jobs and community opportunities. There was also music and some food for people as well.

Doss principal Todd Stockwell said this return to normalcy is much welcomed.

“For a lot of kids, they’ve been out for 18 months doing school virtually, doing things on the computer. We need to get some face to face interaction,” Stockwell said. “Not just with kids and their parents, but also with our community. Get everybody back, get everybody talking to each other and excited about getting back to school.”

The new school year for Doss High and the rest of the Jefferson County Public Schools begins Wednesday, August 11.

