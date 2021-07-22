Support Local Businesses
Family of Louisville woman who died in police custody hire Breonna Taylor’s family’s legal team

Among the attorneys taking on Ta’neasha Chappell’s family’s case is civil rights lawyer Ben...
Among the attorneys taking on Ta’neasha Chappell’s family’s case is civil rights lawyer Ben Crump and Louisville-area lawyer Sam Aguiar.(Indiana State Police)
By WAVE3.com Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Family members of a Louisville woman who died in police custody in Jackson County, Indiana have hired the legal team that represented Breonna Taylor’s family. Among the attorneys taking on Ta’neasha Chappell’s family’s case is civil rights lawyer Ben Crump and Louisville-area lawyer Sam Aguiar.

Chappell was 23 years old when she died on July 16 at Schneck Medical Center in Seymour. 

Her family said she told them in a phone call that she believed she was going to be killed while in custody at Jackson County Jail in Brownstown, Indiana, where she was being held on charges of theft and leading police on a chase down I-65. In other conversations, her family said Chappell sounded healthy and in fine spirits, which is why they were shocked and devastated by her sudden death.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office requested an autopsy from the Indiana State Police, which was done on Sunday. An ISP spokesperson said the results are not likely to be released for another few days or even weeks.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

