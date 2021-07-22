Support Local Businesses
FORECAST: Air Quality Alert continues

By Kevin Harned
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 9:35 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Hazy skies give pinkish sunrise
  • Heat and humidity build for the weekend
  • Rain chances stay low - highest at 40% Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Skies will continue to be hazy overnight as wildfire smoke from out west continues to stream overhead. Lows tonight will be in the 60s with slightly lower humidity compared to the previous night.

Friday is another hazy day, but other than the haze skies will be mostly sunny. High temperatures will climb back toward the 90 degree mark in the afternoon.

Friday night is dry and partly cloudy with low temperatures near 70.

It looks like Saturday will stay mainly dry as temperatures crank up into the lower 90s during the afternoon under partly sunny skies.

A cold front will approach on Sunday with scattered showers and thunderstorms. It’s our highest rain chance at 40% throughout the 10 day Earliest Alert forecast. It won’t take long to dry out with temperatures in the 90s expected each day through the end of next week.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

