FORECAST: Air Quality Alert; Dry, hot, and hazy day

WEATHER HEADLINES

AIR QUALITY ALERT : through tonight

RAIN CHANCES: Very low until Sunday/Monday when a cold front arrives

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Wildfire smoke from out west will keep our skies hazy, however, plenty of sunshine is still expected. Highs climb into the 80s as less humid air continues to filter into the region. An AIR QUALITY ALERT is in effect today because of the wildfire smoke.

Hazy skies remain tonight as temperatures slide into the 60s. Friday features a dry, hazy, and warm forecast.

Highs top out near 90° tomorrow afternoon beneath sunny skies. A complex of thunderstorms may pass just to our northeast overnight, otherwise, we’ll see mainly dry weather for the area. Lows tumble into the 60s to near 70° yet again.

An intense heat wave is possible across the region next week. It is still early to know just how hot we could get but a long stretch of highs in the 90s is certainly on the table. Stay tuned!

