FORECAST: Air Quality Alert today

WEATHER HEADLINES

AIR QUALITY ALERT : through tonight

RAIN CHANCES: Very low until Sunday/Monday when a cold front arrives

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Today will be another very warm and hazy setup with dry weather holding on for yet another day. Highs in the 80s.

Hazy skies again tonight with temperatures fairly comfortable in the 60s.

We’ll keep Friday’s forecast dry as easterly winds continue to keep a bubble of drier air over us. Skies will still be hazy in the afternoon as we keep some wildfire smoke and haze overhead. Highs on Friday will be near 90 degrees.

A complex of thunderstorms may pass just to our northeast overnight, otherwise mainly dry weather for the area.

An intense heatwave will be knocking at our door next week. It is still early to know just how hot we could get but a long stretch of highs in the 90s is certainly on the table. Stay tuned!

WAVE 3 News Now (WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.