Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

FORECAST: Air Quality Alert today

By Brian Goode
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 9:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • AIR QUALITY ALERT: through tonight
  • RAIN CHANCES: Very low until Sunday/Monday when a cold front arrives

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Today will be another very warm and hazy setup with dry weather holding on for yet another day. Highs in the 80s.

Hazy skies again tonight with temperatures fairly comfortable in the 60s.

We’ll keep Friday’s forecast dry as easterly winds continue to keep a bubble of drier air over us. Skies will still be hazy in the afternoon as we keep some wildfire smoke and haze overhead. Highs on Friday will be near 90 degrees.

A complex of thunderstorms may pass just to our northeast overnight, otherwise mainly dry weather for the area.

An intense heatwave will be knocking at our door next week. It is still early to know just how hot we could get but a long stretch of highs in the 90s is certainly on the table. Stay tuned!

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Grab-N-Go Weather Update 7/22 4AM
Grab-N-Go Weather Update 7/22 4AM

Most Read

Around 3:45 p.m. on July 20, people on the bank at Freeman Lake Park saw a kayaker “in...
19-year-old kayaker found dead in Elizabethtown was a Marine
Kevon Lawless
Accused killer of 3-year-old child is back in jail from home incarceration
The bus driver who dragged a student whose backpack got stuck in the door couldn't see a...
Child’s mother testifies in JCPS bus-dragging trial
On July 21, LMPD officers found two shooting victims in Shawnee in one area, while a third...
Girl, 16, killed in Shawnee double shooting; 15-year-old boy also hurt
According to Robin Newberry, public information officer with the Paducah Police Department, the...
Explosion at Paducah Dippin’ Dots facility injures 10

Latest News

Grab-N-Go Weather Update 7/22 4AM
Grab-N-Go Weather Update 7/22 4AM
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Morning Weather Blog 7/20
Goode Morning Weather Blog 7/20
Goode Morning Weather Blog 7/20
In 2020, 17 people were struck and killed by lightning in the United States.
Behind the Forecast: Different ways to be struck by lightning