Girl, 16, killed in Shawnee double shooting; 15-year-old boy also hurt

On July 21, LMPD officers found two shooting victims in Shawnee in one area, while a third...
On July 21, LMPD officers found two shooting victims in Shawnee in one area, while a third victim was found “down the block” a Metrosafe spokesperson said.(WAVE 3 News)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 9:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A teenage girl is dead after being shot in Shawnee early Wednesday night. A 15-year-old boy was also shot.

It happened around 8:45 p.m. on Cecil Avenue off West Market Street, Louisville Metro Police Department spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said. The teenagers were rushed to UofL Hospital for treatment, where the girl later died.

The teenage boy is said to have injuries that are not serious.

The victims’ names were not released.

Updates to this story will be made as new information becomes available. Please contact the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD with any information that can help investigators.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

