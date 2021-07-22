Support Local Businesses
Governor: Unvaccinated people account for majority of new COVID cases

Governor Andy Beshear (D-Ky.) delivers his Team Kentucky update on July 22, 2021.
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Andy Beshear said the Delta COVID variant is growing in Kentucky.

During his weekly Team Kentucky update, Beshear shared data showing that unvaccinated people are the most vulnerable. Across the commonwealth. 95 percent of cases, 91 percent of hospitalizations and 88 percent of deaths are all among unvaccinated people.

Dr. Steven Stack, the Commissioner for Public Health, laid out recommendations for red counties on the state’s COVID-19 map. Stack said masking is encouraged and officials are encouraged to postpone large public events.

“Please come together as a community,” Stack said. “We need local leaders. Local people who are respected by the people in their communities to message and demonstrate through their choices and actions that vaccines are important, they make a big difference and its what we do to keep ourselves safe.”

