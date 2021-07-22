Support Local Businesses
ISP troopers bicycling through Indiana for a good cause

Indiana State Police troopers are traveling across the Hoosier state.
By WAVE3.com Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 11:59 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - Indiana State Police troopers are traveling across the Hoosier state.

It’s part of the Cops Cycling For Survivors initiative.

Cops ride to raise awareness and money for officers killed in the line of duty, and the other officers who’ve been injured on the job.

The troopers stopped at the Ramsey Fire Department in New Salisbury on Wednesday, before the next leg of their ride takes them to Charlestown and New Albany.

That portion of the ride will be in honor of Sgt. T.J. Johnson, a Charlestown police officer who died from COVID-19.

Johnson died from COVID-19 complications
