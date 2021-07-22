Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Kentucky has runaway lead in contest to decide nation’s best looking state police cruiser

Who’s got the nation’s most comely cruiser? You can vote on it!
Kentucky State Police's submission for the national Best Looking Cruiser contest.
Kentucky State Police's submission for the national Best Looking Cruiser contest.(Kentucky State Police)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The state police agencies of Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana are all participating in a national contest to decide who has the most handsome cruiser.

The national “Best Looking Cruiser” contest is in its eighth year.

Voting is open to the public and ends August 3, 2021.

A daily update of vote totals can be found at the American Association of State Troopers Facebook page.

As of this writing, Kentucky is in the lead with 17,507 votes!

Indiana is in third with 8,661 votes, and Ohio comes in 21st with 2,279 votes.

The winner will be presented with the “Best Looking Cruiser Award” and featured on the cover of the AAST’s “America’s Best Looking Trooper Cruisers 2022 Wall Calendar.”

The Ohio State Highway Patrol has entered into a national contest to determine who has the best...
The Ohio State Highway Patrol has entered into a national contest to determine who has the best looking cruiser.(Ohio State Highway Patrol)

Sales of the calendar begin Oct. 1, and proceeds will benefit the American Association of State Troopers Foundation, which provides educational scholarships to dependents of member troopers.

The contest began, according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol spokesperson, as “a friendly competition between state agencies and a fun way to allow community support and interaction with law enforcement in a positive manner.”

Last year’s winner was the Georgia State Police cruiser.

Vote for your favorite here!

Simply scroll through the photos and at the bottom of the page select your favorite cruiser from the drop-down menu.

Agency rankings will be posted on the Facebook page daily.

(Also, shout out to Oregon State Police for this masterpiece:)

Help support #YourOregonStatePolice by casting your vote for us as the "2021 Best Looking Cruiser"! We know that this...

Posted by Oregon State Police on Tuesday, July 20, 2021

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Around 3:45 p.m. on July 20, people on the bank at Freeman Lake Park saw a kayaker “in...
19-year-old kayaker found dead in Elizabethtown was a Marine
Kevon Lawless
Accused killer of 3-year-old child is back in jail from home incarceration
On July 21, LMPD officers found two shooting victims in Shawnee in one area, while a third...
Girl, 16, killed in Shawnee double shooting; 15-year-old boy also hurt
The bus driver who dragged a student whose backpack got stuck in the door couldn't see a...
Child’s mother testifies in JCPS bus-dragging trial
A semi-truck and an RV were involved in a crash on I-71 North on July 21 near the Oldham...
3 hurt in major crash involving semi-truck, RV on I-71

Latest News

Ta'neasha Chappell was 23 years old when she died on July 16 at Schneck Medical Center in...
Family of Louisville woman who died in police custody hire Breonna Taylor’s family’s legal team
According to Robin Newberry, public information officer with the Paducah Police Department, the...
9 employees released from hospital after explosion at Paducah Dippin’ Dots facility
Within 10 minutes, the car's temperature reached 101 degrees.
First responders sweat it out in hot car to demonstrate dangers of high temperatures
The Haydens, a Louisville family full of healthcare workers, nearly escaped the pandemic...
Louisville family diagnosed with COVID-19 after vaccination
The shooting was reported around 1:50 a.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Cecil Avenue, according...
Second teen girl killed on Cecil Avenue identified