Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Louisville family diagnosed with COVID-19 after vaccination

The Haydens, a Louisville family full of healthcare workers, nearly escaped the pandemic...
The Haydens, a Louisville family full of healthcare workers, nearly escaped the pandemic without catching the coronavirus.(Provided)
By Elizabeth Pace
Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville family full of healthcare workers nearly escaped the pandemic without catching the coronavirus.

Only after they were vaccinated did they test positive for COVID-19. But they’re still praising the shot for keeping them out of the hospital.

“We found a lot of comfort in the fact that we are vaccinated,” Dedra Hayden said.

Bill and Dedra Hayden have worked many years in healthcare and have two children in their 20s, also working toward healthcare careers.

The Haydens were active volunteers at LouVax, the city’s mass vaccination site located at Broadbent Arena. The Haydens administered dozens of vaccines before receiving it themselves.

“We were very involved,” Dedra said. “We learned all of the rules, to be careful, to do everything you were supposed to do. So we were a little bit in denial when we showed up COVID positive.”

Last week, Bill traveled to Florida for a work-required trip. A few days after he returned home, he was diagnosed with COVID. Their daughter tested positive shortly after, and Dedra was diagnosed with the virus Thursday morning.

At first, Dedra said they were in denial that it was COVID because of their vaccinations. However, after many tests and their extensive knowledge in the field, they realized a person can still contract the virus after a vaccination.

The U.S. has access to three COVID vaccinations from Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, all of which have an efficacy rate above 90 percent. Although the protection is high, it does not guarantee 100-percent immunity.

By being vaccinated, Dedra said their bodies are better able to fight off the virus and keep them out of the hospital.

“The vaccine can still protect you because you still have some antibody protection,” Dedra said. “So assuming you didn’t get the vaccine, you would have no protection, none of those fighters ready and available to address the variant that you were exposed to.”

Last week in Jefferson County, Louisville Metro Public Health reported 43 new COVID patients in the hospital. Dr. Sarah Moyer said nearly all of them were unvaccinated.

Anyone interested in receiving a vaccine in Louisville can do so for free. 

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Around 3:45 p.m. on July 20, people on the bank at Freeman Lake Park saw a kayaker “in...
19-year-old kayaker found dead in Elizabethtown was a Marine
Kevon Lawless
Accused killer of 3-year-old child is back in jail from home incarceration
On July 21, LMPD officers found two shooting victims in Shawnee in one area, while a third...
Girl, 16, killed in Shawnee double shooting; 15-year-old boy also hurt
The bus driver who dragged a student whose backpack got stuck in the door couldn't see a...
Child’s mother testifies in JCPS bus-dragging trial
A semi-truck and an RV were involved in a crash on I-71 North on July 21 near the Oldham...
3 hurt in major crash involving semi-truck, RV on I-71

Latest News

Within 10 minutes, the car's temperature reached 101 degrees.
First responders sweat it out in hot car to demonstrate dangers of high temperatures
Governor Andy Beshear (D-Ky.) delivers his Team Kentucky update on July 22, 2021.
Governor: Unvaccinated people account for majority of new COVID cases
A $10 million project is aimed at bringing better healthcare to Southern Indiana.
Baptist Health to open new 24-hour facility in Southern Indiana
When Pfizer and BioNTech was the first pharmaceutical company to receive emergency use...
Louisville woman participates in Pfizer and BioNTech’s booster shot trial