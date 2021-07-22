Missing Bullitt County woman found safe

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The search has ended for an 84-year-old Bullitt County woman after she located safe this morning.

Carol Eisenback had been reported missing from her home in the 3000 block of South Preston Highway on Wednesday morning.

Chief Erik Butler of the Southeast Bullitt Fire Department said Eisenback was found sitting on the porch of an abandoned home down the road from her home.

Butler said Eisenback was dehydrated, but otherwise ok.

