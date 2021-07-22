Neighbors at a boiling point after 3 teens shot, 1 fatally, on same street

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A violent night in west Louisville turned even more violent in the early morning hours that followed.

Two teenagers, a boy and a girl, were shot Wednesday night near Cecil Avenue and Market Street. Both were rushed to the hospital where the teen girl died. Hours later, around 1:50 a.m. Thursday, another teenage girl was shot in the same block.

Jeanene Sanders lives on the corner of Cecil and Market. She said those kinds of nights are too familiar.

Safety concerns she said existed long before Wednesday night have only gotten worse.

“I was in the kitchen getting ready to feed my grandkids. I heard gunshots,” she said. “My grandson was sitting in the window, he said, ‘did you hear that Granny?’ I said, ‘yeah.’ They thought it was fireworks but it was gunfire.”

Sanders is raising six of her grandchildren. Some of them are teenagers themselves.

She said to see three teenage victims targeted by gun violence on her street in a matter of hours is scary.

“I hate that it happened to these other kids like this, but I thank God it wasn’t my kids,” she said, “because it could have been. They’re out here too.”

Sanders added even though she’s only lived in her current residence for a year, she’s almost ready to pack up to find a safer place to raise her grandchildren.

“I just can’t do it, I’m ready to go,” she said.

Police haven’t made arrests in the case.

The second teen girl that was shot is in critical condition.

The teen boy is expected to be okay.

