Police seeking leads to ID robbery suspect
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are asking for help to identify a suspect in a recent robbery.
According to LMPD, the man in the photo in this story was armed with a handgun and robbed a business at 2600 W. Market around Noon on July 19.
Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD Crime Tip Line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). All calls are anonymous.
