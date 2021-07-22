Support Local Businesses
Police seeking leads to ID robbery suspect

Louisville Metro police are attempting to identify the man in this photo in connection with a...
Louisville Metro police are attempting to identify the man in this photo in connection with a July 19, 2021 armed robbery at a business at 26000 W. Market.(Source: Louisville Metro Police Department)
By WAVE3.com Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are asking for help to identify a suspect in a recent robbery.

According to LMPD, the man in the photo in this story was armed with a handgun and robbed a business at 2600 W. Market around Noon on July 19.

Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD Crime Tip Line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). All calls are anonymous.

