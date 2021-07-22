Police seeking leads to ID robbery suspect

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are asking for help to identify a suspect in a recent robbery.

According to LMPD, the man in the photo in this story was armed with a handgun and robbed a business at 2600 W. Market around Noon on July 19.

Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD Crime Tip Line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). All calls are anonymous.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.