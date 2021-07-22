Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Ransomware victim Kaseya gets master key to unlock networks

FILE - This Feb 23, 2019, file photo shows the inside of a computer. The Biden administration...
FILE - This Feb 23, 2019, file photo shows the inside of a computer. The Biden administration will offer rewards up to $10 million for information leading to the identification of foreign state-sanctioned malicious cyber activity against critical U.S. infrastructure, including ransomware attacks. The administration is launching the website stopransomware.gov to offer the public resources for countering the threat.(AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (AP) — The Florida company whose software was exploited in the devastating Fourth of July weekend ransomware attack, Kaseya, has received a universal key that will decrypt all of the more than 1,000 businesses and public organizations crippled in the global incident.

Kaseya spokeswoman Dana Liedholm would not say Thursday how the key was obtained or whether a ransom was paid. She said only that it came from a “trusted third party” and that Kaseya was distributing it to all victims. The cybersecurity firm Emsisoft confirmed that the key worked and was providing support.

Ransomware analysts offered multiple possible explanations for why the master key, which can unlock the scrambled data of all the attack’s victims, has now appeared. They include: Kaseya paid; a government paid; a number of victims pooled funds; the Kremlin seized the key from the criminals and handed it over through intermediaries — or perhaps the attack’s principle protagonist didn’t get paid by the gang whose ransomware was used.

The Russia-linked criminal syndicate that supplied the malware, REvil, disappeared from the internet on July 13. That likely deprived whoever carried out the attack with income because such affiliates split ransoms with the syndicates that lease them the ransomware. In the Kaseya attack, the syndicate was believed overwhelmed by more ransom negotiations than it could manage, and decided to ask $50 million to $70 million for a master key that would unlock all infections.

By now, many victims will have rebuilt their networks or restored them from backups.

It’s a mixed bag, Liedholm said, because some “have been in complete lockdown.” She had no estimate of the cost of the damage and would not comment on whether any lawsuits may have been filed against Kaseya. It is not clear how many victims may have paid ransoms before REvil went dark.

The so-called supply-chain attack of Kaseya was the worst ransomware attack to date because it spread through software that companies known as managed service providers use to administer multiple customer networks, delivering software updates and security patches.

President Joe Biden called his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, afterward to press him to stop providing safe haven for cybercriminals whose costly attacks the U.S. government deems a national security threat. He has threatened to make Russia pay a price for failing to crack down. but has not specified what measure the U.S. may take.

If the universal decryptor for the Kaseya attack was turned over without payment, it would not be the first time ransomware criminals have done that. It happened after the Conti gang hobbled Ireland’s national healthcare service in May and the Russian Embassy in Dublin offered “to help with the investigation.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Around 3:45 p.m. on July 20, people on the bank at Freeman Lake Park saw a kayaker “in...
19-year-old kayaker found dead in Elizabethtown was a Marine
Kevon Lawless
Accused killer of 3-year-old child is back in jail from home incarceration
On July 21, LMPD officers found two shooting victims in Shawnee in one area, while a third...
Girl, 16, killed in Shawnee double shooting; 15-year-old boy also hurt
The bus driver who dragged a student whose backpack got stuck in the door couldn't see a...
Child’s mother testifies in JCPS bus-dragging trial
A semi-truck and an RV were involved in a crash on I-71 North on July 21 near the Oldham...
3 hurt in major crash involving semi-truck, RV on I-71

Latest News

The shooting was reported around 1:50 a.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Cecil Avenue, according...
Second teen girl killed on Cecil Avenue identified
Wildfire smoke keeps skies hazy.
FORECAST: Air Quality Alert continues
A man in Indianapolis is trying to find two people he says stole his kitten from his yard; an...
Thieves caught on camera stealing kitten from man’s backyard
A man in Indianapolis is trying to find two people he says stole his kitten from his yard; an...
Thieves caught on camera stealing cat from man’s backyard
Firefighters from several departments were called to the LG&E Mill Creek Plant at 14600 Dixie...
19-year-old diver killed at LG&E power plant identified