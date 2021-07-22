Second teen girl killed on Cecil Avenue identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A teenage girl is dead after she was shot on the same street where two other teenagers were shot, with one of them also dying, hours before.

16-year-old Michelle Moore was identified by Jefferson County Deputy Coroner Jerry Zehnde. She was shot around 1:50 a.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Cecil Avenue, according to Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell.

When officers arrived, they found Moore and rushed her to University of Louisville Hospital. LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said she later died there of her injuries.

The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting.

Hours earlier, around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday, police said a 16-year-old girl was shot on Cecil Avenue. She was taken to University of Louisville Hospital where she died from her injuries. Her name has not been released.

A 15-year-old boy was also injured in that shooting. He is expected to recover.

Police have not determined if the shootings were related. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

