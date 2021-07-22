Support Local Businesses
Teenager in critical condition after shooting on street where 16-year-old was killed hours earlier

The shooting was reported around 1:50 a.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Cecil Avenue, according to Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell.(WAVE 3 News)
By Sarah Jackson
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 6:42 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A teenage girl is in critical condition after she was shot on the same street where another teenager was shot and killed hours before.

The shooting was reported around 1:50 a.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Cecil Avenue, according to Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell.

When officers arrived, they found the teenage girl and took her to University of Louisville Hospital.

The LMPD Homicide unit is investigating the shooting because of the severity of her injuries.

Hours earlier, around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday, police said a 16-year-old girl was shot on Cecil Avenue. She was taken to University of Louisville Hospital where she died from her injuries. Her name has not been released.

A 15-year-old boy was also injured in that shooting. Mitchell said he is expected to recover.

Police have not determined if the shootings were related. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

