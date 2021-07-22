Support Local Businesses
TMMK celebrates big milestone as ten-millionth Camry rolls off production line

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 10:01 AM EDT
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - A big milestone has been reached for Toyota’s Kentucky plant.

The ten-millionth Camry rolled off the production line.

It’s one of America’s best-selling vehicles of all time.

The white 2021 Toyota Camry SE rolled off the line at the Georgetown plant.

A big milestone has been reached for Toyota’s Kentucky plant. The ten-millionth Camry rolled off the production line.(Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky)

The plant also celebrated 35 years of operation.

The president of Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky, Susan Elkington, says the milestone means something special to all who are a part of the process.

“People can say ‘Wow! 10 million Camrys,’ but that didn’t happen overnight, it’s about building one Camry at a time,” Elkington said. “Our team members don’t look at the great big number, they look at the Camry that’s in front of them. And they know, someday, someone’s gonna put their family in that Camry.”

The 1,300-acre Georgetown campus represents an eight-billion dollar investment and employs about 10,000 Kentuckians.

