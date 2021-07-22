‘It makes me more anxious to move’: Train derails in Harrodsburg

HARRODSBURG, Ky. (WKYT) - A Norfolk Southern train has derailed in Harrodsburg.

One neighbor who lives right next to the tracks says she heard a loud boom as the cars slid off the side. When she looked out the window, she saw utility poles falling to the ground and the wheels from one train car flying up in the air.

“It concerns me because we’ve got three kids here and you don’t want anything to happen to them,” Sharon Price said.

Price lives just feet away from the train tracks. Even though the derailed cars were just a few blocks from her, it’s enough to make her worry it could happen right in her yard.

“I’ve been concerned about that because it makes a lot of noise all the time, but at times it gets loud enough I think ‘uh-oh the train’s derailing.’ And of course it would probably hit us,” Price said.

Thankfully, no homes were hit, and there were no injuries reported.

This video from Alexander and Royalty Funeral Home caught the moment the cars went off the rails:

This drone video from Josh Crager shows the scope of the seven cars derailed:

Norfolk Southern says the cars that jumped the tracks were reported empty.

But still, Price isn’t so sure how much longer she’ll stick around this close to the rails.

“It makes me more anxious to move. Because I don’t want it to injure any of us or damage our property,” Price said.

Had the train fell to the other side, it could have been a lot worse of a situation. There are several homes in that spot, and a few are right next to the tracks.

Crews are out working to clear the train and also reopen crossings into town.

Here are some photos sent to us by the Mercer County Fire Department:

