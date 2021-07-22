Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Woman loses unvaccinated family members to COVID-19, warns others to get immunized

By Meagan Hodges
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMOU) – A woman in Missouri wants to encourage others to get their COVID-19 vaccine after losing several family members who chose not to get vaccinated.

“The first person that I lost in my family was my brother’s wife,” said Marlene Thomas, who also lost her youngest sister to COVID-19. “She wasn’t improving, and she finally passed away.”

Two family members died, two more are fighting for their lives, at least six are quarantined and a family is left grieving.

“None of them had gotten vaccinated,” Thomas explained.

Thomas said she tried to encourage her sister to vaccinate months ago.

“She didn’t know what the long-term effects of the vaccine would be. Well, COVID-19 was her long term and she’s gone, and I may lose her daughter and husband,” she said.

Thomas said her niece was providing updates about her family, until one day she didn’t pick up the phone.

“It was on a Friday when I called her,” Thomas explained. “Her daughter and husband and all of their children at home got it.”

The Missouri woman says the most recent update to the condition of her niece and husband wasn’t good.

“He was not getting along. He was very bad Saturday and they had called family in,” Thomas said.

Despite the tragedy, she knows one thing is important. Thomas urges people to take this pandemic and vaccinations seriously because it could mean death if they don’t.

Thomas said she was vaccinated before any of this even happened.

“I’d already heard how many people were dying from COVID-19 and I didn’t want to die,” she said.

Thomas said the older children are now taking care of the younger ones while their parents are fighting the virus in hospitals.

Copyright 2021 KMOU via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Around 3:45 p.m. on July 20, people on the bank at Freeman Lake Park saw a kayaker “in...
19-year-old kayaker found dead in Elizabethtown was a Marine
Kevon Lawless
Accused killer of 3-year-old child is back in jail from home incarceration
On July 21, LMPD officers found two shooting victims in Shawnee in one area, while a third...
Girl, 16, killed in Shawnee double shooting; 15-year-old boy also hurt
The bus driver who dragged a student whose backpack got stuck in the door couldn't see a...
Child’s mother testifies in JCPS bus-dragging trial
According to Robin Newberry, public information officer with the Paducah Police Department, the...
Explosion at Paducah Dippin’ Dots facility injures 10

Latest News

The Department of Health and Human Services has extended the public health emergency...
What is a COVID-19 vaccine ‘breakthrough’ case?
Louisville Metro police are attempting to identify the man in this photo in connection with a...
Police seeking leads to ID robbery suspect
Carol Eisenback
Missing Bullitt County woman found safe
FILE – This April 4, 2017, file photo shows the entrance to FirstEnergy Corp.'s Davis-Besse...
FirstEnergy facing federal charges in Ohio bribery scheme, fined $230 million