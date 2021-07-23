Support Local Businesses
‘16 years wasn’t enough’: Mother describes holding dying teen daughter after she was shot

By Jerrica Valtierra
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 7:31 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Friday, Candy Linear’s face was etched with the sadness of losing one of her five daughters. She said since the day her daughter, Ny’lah Linear, 16, died in a shooting on Cecil Avenue, everything has been a blur.

“I was rubbing her sides,” Linear said. “Her eyes rolled to the back of her head; she had no life in her.”

She said her thoughts are plagued by seeing her daughter like that.

“16 years wasn’t enough though,” Linear said. “We were just getting started. It was only 16 years. That was all of her life, it wasn’t all of my life.”

The grieving mother said her main wish these past few days has been to speak to her daughter.

“I’ve been in your room,” Linear said. “Laid in your bed all day yesterday. I was waiting on you to come back.”

Ny’lah Linear’s family praised her for her lively personality and dance moves she loved showing off on social media.

According to Linear, her daughter never let anything stand in her way. She said she raised her daughter to be hardworking and ambitious, and the teen was recognizable for her ear-to-ear smile.

“Ny’lah was so bright,” Linear said. “She would always bring us back together. I can’t fix this.”

Linear said she is putting her anger towards the gunman aside, and instead, will find peace by remembering her daughter and the time they spent together.

Although officers have searched the Shawnee neighborhood for leads and witnesses, the gunman has still not been caught. To report a tip to LMPD anonymously, call (502) 574-LMPD.

