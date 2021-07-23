Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Cards talk improved defense at ACC Media Days

UofL football at ACC Media Days in Charlotte, North Carolina
UofL football at ACC Media Days in Charlotte, North Carolina(UofL Athletics)
By Kent Taylor
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 10:13 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WAVE) - UofL coaches and players used their time at ACC Media Days on Thursday in Charlotte, North Carolina, to trumpet an improved defense.

“The two things that we want to be able to defensively this year better than we did last year, although we have come a long way in the last two years defensively, #1 is create more pressure on the quarterback,” UofL head coach Scott Satterfield said. “We have not been able to create enough pressure and create enough sacks. I think that will help our defense and I think when we do that, that’s gonna help our #2 thing, which is create more turnovers.”

A big help figures to come from linebacker CJ Avery, who is back for a second senior season.

“I just think defense trust each other,” Avery said. “Better, well rounded defense at each position. We have new guys at the safety position but I think they’ll come in and they’ll step up big in their roles. Cornerback position we look great and then the front seven, we just continue to get better each year, so this defense just turned it around completely.”

Offensively, Malik Cunningham is back as the Cards starting quarterback.

“Malik over the past two years has been a very productive quarterback,” Satterfield said. “55 touchdowns responsible for in two seasons. Two years ago was one of the highest QBR’s in Louisville history. He’s an extremely accurate passer. When he gets a clean pocket he’s hard to beat.”

Cunningham says holding on to the ball has been a focus this offseason.

“Definite improvement is going to be in turnover margin,” Cunningham said. “Try to keep those things down. Turnovers are not something that you can work on, but I’ve spent a lot of time in the film room, and building the confidence in my receivers and those guys to make plays for me.”

The Cards open 2021 season against Ole Miss in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, at 8 p.m. pm Monday, September 6.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Around 3:45 p.m. on July 20, people on the bank at Freeman Lake Park saw a kayaker “in...
19-year-old kayaker found dead in Elizabethtown was a Marine
Kevon Lawless
Accused killer of 3-year-old child is back in jail from home incarceration
On July 21, LMPD officers found two shooting victims in Shawnee in one area, while a third...
Girl, 16, killed in Shawnee double shooting; 15-year-old boy also hurt
The bus driver who dragged a student whose backpack got stuck in the door couldn't see a...
Child’s mother testifies in JCPS bus-dragging trial
A semi-truck and an RV were involved in a crash on I-71 North on July 21 near the Oldham...
3 hurt in major crash involving semi-truck, RV on I-71

Latest News

The West Louisville 7 and 8-year-old All-Stars are raising money to send all of the players to...
Undefeated West Louisville All-Stars heading to regional tournament
St. X and UK grad Stephen Stallings, Jr. shot a 61 in PGA Tour qualifier on Monday
Stallings, Jr., fires 61 to get into the field for PGA Tour 3M Open
UK football at SEC Media Days
UK football has it’s turn at SEC Media Days
UofL guard Jarrod West holds up softball trophy after 11-8 win
Team West holds off Team Williams 11-8 in UofL men’s basketball softball game