Cards talk improved defense at ACC Media Days

(WAVE) - UofL coaches and players used their time at ACC Media Days on Thursday in Charlotte, North Carolina, to trumpet an improved defense.

“The two things that we want to be able to defensively this year better than we did last year, although we have come a long way in the last two years defensively, #1 is create more pressure on the quarterback,” UofL head coach Scott Satterfield said. “We have not been able to create enough pressure and create enough sacks. I think that will help our defense and I think when we do that, that’s gonna help our #2 thing, which is create more turnovers.”

A big help figures to come from linebacker CJ Avery, who is back for a second senior season.

“I just think defense trust each other,” Avery said. “Better, well rounded defense at each position. We have new guys at the safety position but I think they’ll come in and they’ll step up big in their roles. Cornerback position we look great and then the front seven, we just continue to get better each year, so this defense just turned it around completely.”

Offensively, Malik Cunningham is back as the Cards starting quarterback.

“Malik over the past two years has been a very productive quarterback,” Satterfield said. “55 touchdowns responsible for in two seasons. Two years ago was one of the highest QBR’s in Louisville history. He’s an extremely accurate passer. When he gets a clean pocket he’s hard to beat.”

Cunningham says holding on to the ball has been a focus this offseason.

“Definite improvement is going to be in turnover margin,” Cunningham said. “Try to keep those things down. Turnovers are not something that you can work on, but I’ve spent a lot of time in the film room, and building the confidence in my receivers and those guys to make plays for me.”

The Cards open 2021 season against Ole Miss in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, at 8 p.m. pm Monday, September 6.

