Civilian LMDC employee had previous accusations of impersonating an officer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A civilian employee at LMDC arrested for allegedly impersonating an officer was the subject of two similar complaints in the past.

Stanley Hollingsworth is now charged with a felony and two misdemeanors related to his arrest Sunday in Shively.

His arrest report states Hollingsworth had police equipment, including a taser, a gun belt with a loaded gun and handcuffs.

According to records from the Department of Corrections, Hollingsworth had been accused of similar conduct two other times.

One letter from a “concerned citizen” said Hollingsworth would use police lights to run through traffic, pose as a detective to get discounts and was in possession of a police scanner.

The other complaint from an LMDC sergeant who said the department’s counselor was known throughout Louisville for working off-duty security jobs in uniform, which was against policy, the letter states. The letter also accused Hollingsworth of bringing his personal weapon into the facility after working the security jobs.

The complaining sergeant said he felt the need to report Hollingsworth after officers in Louisville brought it to his attention. Hollingsworth kept his job with LMDC until he resigned in 2016.

The new arrest report states that a Shively police officer responding to a motor vehicle accident noticed what appeared to be an unmarked police car conducting some type of traffic enforcement in a construction zone near Interstate 264 East and Taylor Boulevard.

That same officer said he realized he’d stopped Hollingsworth in July 2019. At that time, the officer wrote, the suspect also had police lights in his car, a siren and a police scanner.

During the most recent incident, Hollingsworth allegedly was found with the same blue and white lights flashing while wearing a shirt that read “Officer Hollingsworth” across the front and “Officer” on the back, the report states. They also saw a police-style gun belt in the backseat which had a loaded gun, handcuffs, a fully functional taser and extra ammunition, the report lists. He also had an iPad with a police radio scanner app, the officer added.

At first, the Shively officer said Hollingsworth told him he was with LMPD, then changed his story to being a corrections officer with LMDC. He then retracted his statement a third time, telling the officer he simply worked for corrections.

When the officer called the jail, he was told Hollingsworth was a civilian employee and had no police powers, the report states.

According to the Louisville Metro website, Hollingsworth is a “Prisoner Class Interviewer.” That job description includes interviewing inmates to assess their behavioral, medical, sociological, psychological and economic backgrounds to determine their proper living quarters within the correctional facility, the website states.

Hollingsworth’s job description also includes explaining the jail’s rules to inmates.

Hollingsworth was charged with Improper use of blue lights, possession of a radio that sends and receives police messages and impersonating a peace officer, which is a felony.

LMDC said it was not aware of the 2019 incident with Shively police. LMDC Assistant Director Steve Durham said Hollingsworth was suspended without pay.

