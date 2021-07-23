Complaints of rats, trash, squatters overtake areas of Portland neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Peggy Williams said when she steps into her backyard in Louisville’s Portland neighborhood, all she sees is trash scattered at the property next door, but that’s not the worst of it.

“The rat problem is what I’m concerned about,” Williams said.

Williams said weekly, she and her cat catch rodents running from the Sleven Street property trying to get into her house.

“I just worry, you know?” she said. “It freaks me out. I’ve never seen anything like this before.”

The owner of the blighted home, Michael Todd, was asked by WAVE 3 News if he has tried to clean up the property. However, he said it looks the way it does because of squatters.

“Everybody down there runs inside of that house,” Todd said. “I spent over $300 on OSB board over a month ago and boarded up every window. I go back down there three days later, the whole OSB board is busted and there are people inside of the house.”

Todd added that he called the police, and he said he was told he would have to evict the squatters to get them to leave his house.

While a Louisville Metro Police Department spokesperson could not comment on the situation at Todd’s property, they pointed out that there is a Kentucky law in place that allows squatters to claim property.

“So, what are you going to do with the property?” WAVE 3 News reported Ken Baker asked Todd. “Is it just going to like fall apart out there? What’s the game plan?”

“Is that the only property in Portland that’s falling apart?” the homeowner said. “Is that the only property with something wrong with it? Half of those properties need to be torn down.”

Todd later told WAVE 3 News he is collecting rent on the property.

