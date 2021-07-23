Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Family, friends pray for safe return of missing NKY woman

Dry Ridge police looking for missing woman with schizophrenia
Dry Ridge police looking for missing woman with schizophrenia
By Courtney King
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 8:43 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRANT COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Weeks after a missing 34-year-old woman’s car was found abandoned at Piddle Park in Dry Ridge, family and friends gathered to pray for her safe return.

Autumn Patterson, a mother of two, has not been seen since July 6.

On Thursday, more than 30 people came back to Piddle Park, where her car was found, to pray and show support for Autumn and her family.

“It feels good to have this many people show up for her,” Melissa Patterson, Autumn’s mom, said.

Police say Autumn called her daughter on the Fourth of July but did not pick her up the following Monday.

She is schizophrenic and has a history of substance abuse, police say.

Police say Autumn’s boss was the last person to see her.

Autumn is described as 5′5″ with a medium build and several tattoos, including three cancer ribbons.

There was a search for her earlier this week, but her family says nothing came of it.

“Comfort her parents, William and Melissa, in their anxieties. Deliver them from despair, give them patience to endure,” Chaplin Gary Combs said in prayer Thursday.

Although Autumn’s parents are worried, they are hanging on to hope she is found safe.

If you have information on her disappearance, you are asked to call the Dry Ridge Police Department at 859-428-1212.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LMPD Chief Erika Shields and other LMPD officers went door-to-door on July 22 on Cecil Avenue...
Second teen girl killed on Cecil Avenue identified
Two shootings on Cecil Avenue led to three teenagers being shot. One of them is now dead.
3 teens shot, 2 fatally; 16-year-old homicide victims identified
On July 21, LMPD officers found two shooting victims in Shawnee in one area, while a third...
Girl, 16, killed in Shawnee double shooting; 15-year-old boy also hurt
Around 3:45 p.m. on July 20, people on the bank at Freeman Lake Park saw a kayaker “in...
19-year-old kayaker found dead in Elizabethtown was a Marine
Kevon Lawless
Accused killer of 3-year-old child is back in jail from home incarceration

Latest News

Two teenagers, a boy and a girl, were shot Wednesday night near Cecil Avenue and Market Street....
3 teens shot, 2 fatally; 16-year-old homicide victims identified
Thursday evening, July 22, 2020
Thursday evening, July 22, 2020
On Thursday, roughly two dozens people came to Cole's Place to talk about the city's recent...
Cole’s Place reopens to host community conversation on gun violence
LMPD Chief Erika Shields and other LMPD officers went door-to-door on July 22 on Cecil Avenue...
Second teen girl killed on Cecil Avenue identified
Among the attorneys taking on Ta’neasha Chappell’s family’s case is civil rights lawyer Ben...
Family of Louisville woman who died in police custody hire Breonna Taylor’s family’s legal team