Family, friends pray for safe return of missing NKY woman

GRANT COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Weeks after a missing 34-year-old woman’s car was found abandoned at Piddle Park in Dry Ridge, family and friends gathered to pray for her safe return.

Autumn Patterson, a mother of two, has not been seen since July 6.

On Thursday, more than 30 people came back to Piddle Park, where her car was found, to pray and show support for Autumn and her family.

“It feels good to have this many people show up for her,” Melissa Patterson, Autumn’s mom, said.

Police say Autumn called her daughter on the Fourth of July but did not pick her up the following Monday.

She is schizophrenic and has a history of substance abuse, police say.

Police say Autumn’s boss was the last person to see her.

Autumn is described as 5′5″ with a medium build and several tattoos, including three cancer ribbons.

There was a search for her earlier this week, but her family says nothing came of it.

“Comfort her parents, William and Melissa, in their anxieties. Deliver them from despair, give them patience to endure,” Chaplin Gary Combs said in prayer Thursday.

Although Autumn’s parents are worried, they are hanging on to hope she is found safe.

If you have information on her disappearance, you are asked to call the Dry Ridge Police Department at 859-428-1212.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.