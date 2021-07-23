Support Local Businesses
FORECAST: Heat increases into the weekend

By Tawana Andrew
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 9:35 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • HEAT INDEX: In mid-90s Saturday and near or just over 100 on Sunday
  • RAIN CHANCES: Chance for thunderstorms Sunday AM and PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ll see plenty of sunshine and less haze overhead today. Temperatures climb to near 90° this afternoon. Tonight will be partly cloudy with low temperatures near 70°.

Look up to see the Full Buck Moon, which will be fullest at 10:36 PM. You’ll also see Saturn, closest to the moon, and Jupiter in the night sky if you look south and east.

Heat ramps up on Saturday with highs in the low 90s. While an isolated downpour is possible, tomorrow will feature abundant sunshine. Partly cloudy to mainly clear tomorrow night with lows in the low to mid-70s.

An intense heat wave is possible across the region next week. It is still early to know just how hot we could get but a long stretch of highs in the 90s is certainly on the table. Stay tuned!

WAVE 3 News Meteorologist Tawana Andrew has your latest forecast.
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Friday Midday, July 23, 2021

Summer heat and humidity can take a toll on our bodies.
Behind the Forecast: How heat and humidity can make exercise dangerous
WAVE 3 News Meteorologist Tawana Andrew has your latest forecast.
Goode Morning Weather Blog 7/20
In 2020, 17 people were struck and killed by lightning in the United States.
Behind the Forecast: Different ways to be struck by lightning