FORECAST: Heat starts to build today

WEATHER HEADLINES

HEAT INDEX: It will reach into the mid-90s Saturday and near or just over 100 on Sunday

RAIN CHANCES: Risk for thunderstorms Sunday AM and PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We start to heat things up today with less haze/smoke around compared to previous days, the sun rays will be plentiful and will push highs closer to the 90-degree mark.

Friday night is dry and partly cloudy with low temperatures near 70. Look for the Full Buck Moon - fullest at 10:36 PM. You’ll also see Saturn (closest to the moon) & Jupiter in the night sky if you look south and east.

The heat is on for the weekend with a mainly dry Saturday. Temperatures crank up into the lower 90s during the afternoon under partly sunny skies.

Partly cloudy to mainly clear Saturday night with lows in the low to mid-70s.

An intense heatwave is possible across the region next week. It is still early to know just how hot we could get but a long stretch of highs in the 90s is certainly on the table. Stay tuned!

