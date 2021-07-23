Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

FORECAST: Heat starts to build today

By Brian Goode
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 9:35 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • HEAT INDEX: It will reach into the mid-90s Saturday and near or just over 100 on Sunday
  • RAIN CHANCES: Risk for thunderstorms Sunday AM and PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We start to heat things up today with less haze/smoke around compared to previous days, the sun rays will be plentiful and will push highs closer to the 90-degree mark.

Friday night is dry and partly cloudy with low temperatures near 70. Look for the Full Buck Moon - fullest at 10:36 PM. You’ll also see Saturn (closest to the moon) & Jupiter in the night sky if you look south and east.

The heat is on for the weekend with a mainly dry Saturday. Temperatures crank up into the lower 90s during the afternoon under partly sunny skies.

Partly cloudy to mainly clear Saturday night with lows in the low to mid-70s.

An intense heatwave is possible across the region next week. It is still early to know just how hot we could get but a long stretch of highs in the 90s is certainly on the table. Stay tuned!

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Grab-N-Go Weather Update 7/23 4AM
Grab-N-Go Weather Update 7/23 4AM

Most Read

LMPD Chief Erika Shields and other LMPD officers went door-to-door on July 22 on Cecil Avenue...
Second teen girl killed on Cecil Avenue identified
Two shootings on Cecil Avenue led to three teenagers being shot. One of them is now dead.
3 teens shot, 2 fatally; 16-year-old homicide victims identified
On July 21, LMPD officers found two shooting victims in Shawnee in one area, while a third...
Girl, 16, killed in Shawnee double shooting; 15-year-old boy also hurt
Around 3:45 p.m. on July 20, people on the bank at Freeman Lake Park saw a kayaker “in...
19-year-old kayaker found dead in Elizabethtown was a Marine
Kevon Lawless
Accused killer of 3-year-old child is back in jail from home incarceration

Latest News

Grab-N-Go Weather Update 7/23 4AM
Grab-N-Go Weather Update 7/23 4AM
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Morning Weather Blog 7/20
Goode Morning Weather Blog 7/20
Goode Morning Weather Blog 7/20
In 2020, 17 people were struck and killed by lightning in the United States.
Behind the Forecast: Different ways to be struck by lightning