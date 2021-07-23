FORECAST: Long stretch of 90s arriving

WEATHER HEADLINES

Full Buck Moon Friday night — Saturn & Jupiter also visible

Heat & humidity build for the weekend

Rain chances stay low — highest at 40% Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Some haze continues to drift across the region, but not as bad as previous night. Under a partly cloudy sky, expect lows in the 60s with slightly lower humidity.

Some haze will be noted again on Friday, but otherwise expect a mostly sunny sky. High temperatures will climb back toward the 90 degree mark in the afternoon.

Friday night is dry and partly cloudy with low temperatures near 70.

It looks like Saturday will stay mainly dry as temperatures crank up into the lower 90s during the afternoon under partly sunny skies.

A cold front will approach on Sunday with scattered showers and thunderstorms. It’s our highest rain chance at 40% throughout the 10 day Earliest Alert forecast. It won’t take long to dry out with temperatures in the 90s expected each day through the end of next week.

