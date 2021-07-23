Support Local Businesses
Healing Walls Project brings public art to West Louisville

A mural unveiled at the West Broadway Kroger was created by 10 local artists and is the largest...
A mural unveiled at the West Broadway Kroger was created by 10 local artists and is the largest piece of public art in West Louisville.(Source: Doug Druschke, WAVE 3 News)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 3:03 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Local artists have been busy for weeks bringing art and a sense of community to West Louisville.

Kroger and The Healing Walls Project unveiled a mural at the West Broadway Kroger. It was created by 10 local artists and is the largest piece of public art in West Louisville.

Another part of the project is messages of hope and encouragement from local poets and spoken word artists that are sandblasted into the concrete in the area. Lead artist Ashley Cathey says this is only the beginning.

“The Healing Walls Project couldn’t be more excited about what is to come in the future and what happens when black and brown people are able to speak through art and able to amplify the voices of their community with their own voices,” Cathey said. “And look at what they can do.”

The celebration will continues from 11 a.m. to o 3 p.m. tomorrow at the West Broadway Kroger with music, art, food and fun.

