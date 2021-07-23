Support Local Businesses
Indiana’s 2022 Special Olympics athletes announced

The games will place from June 5-12, 2022 in Orlando, Fla.
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Athletes across Indiana have put in the work to be among those select to participate in the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games.

From June 5-12, 2022, 51 athletes and 21 Unified partners will compete in a variety of summer sports. They will be among 5,500+ athletes and coaches from all 50 states and the Caribbean.

Katie Bumgartle from Clark and Floyd Counties will be one of the eight members on Indiana’s swim team.

The competition will be held in Orlando, Florida.

