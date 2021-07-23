Support Local Businesses
Indians to change team name to Cleveland Guardians

FILE PHOTO - A general view of Progressive Field and downtown Cleveland before Game One of the...
FILE PHOTO - A general view of Progressive Field and downtown Cleveland before Game One of the 2016 World Series at Progressive Field on October 25, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)(Jason Miller | Getty Images)
By Mark Schwab and Steph Krane
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 9:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND (WOIO) - They’ve been the Indians since 1915, but starting in 2022, the team will be known as the Cleveland Guardians. The team announced the change today.

The team announced in 2020 it would look into name change and decided it was something to move forward with.

Major League Baseball’s other team with a Native American nickname, the Atlanta Braves, have not pursued a name change.

The club will finish the 2021 season as the Cleveland Indians.

The teams formerly known as the Washington Redskins (NFL) and Edmonton Eskimos (CFL) have already moved on from their nicknames. Washington is settling on the Washington Football Team for now, and Edmonton recently became the Elks.

On their website, the team has created a page that displays the Guardians’ new logos and explains the reasons the new name was selected.

“We heard this name often from our fans as a top contender because of it’s connection to the iconic Cleveland landmark - The Hope Memorial Bridge that stands just outside of our ballpark where the Guardians of Traffic have become a symbol of the city’s resiliency,” the team wrote on their website.

The team said the name was selected after 140 hours of interviews with fans, community leaders and front office personnel, as well as surveys conducted with more than 40,000 fans.

The Guardians fastball logo, inspired by the helmets worn by the Guardians of Traffic on the...
The Guardians fastball logo, inspired by the helmets worn by the Guardians of Traffic on the Hope Memorial Bridge.(Source: Cleveland Guardians)
The "Diamond C" logo is an evolution of the team's classic Block C logo.
The "Diamond C" logo is an evolution of the team's classic Block C logo.(Source: Cleveland Guardians)

The Guardians will have the same color scheme as the Indians. The team will continue to wear “CLEVELAND” on their road uniforms. Home uniforms will bear the Guardians script wordmark.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

